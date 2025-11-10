Apple’s retail store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York will be reopen on November 21, following extensive renovations.

Apple Roosevelt Field is located at 630 Old County Road, Garden City, NY 100503. As noted by MacRumors, the store has been closed since November, with Apple operating out of a temporary location on the west side of the shopping mall until the renovations are completed. An exact date for the grand re-opening hasn’t been mentioned.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 546 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related