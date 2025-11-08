Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of November 3-7.

° Apple will roll out the long-delayed version of its “more personalized” Siri next March, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says.

° Apple may introduce a new Apple TV set-top box and new HomePod mini speakers this month.

° Apple purportedly plans to debut 15 new products in 2026.

° Apple is inviting everyone across the UK to express their creativity on iPad in honor of Your Tree on Battesea.

° Apple has debuted a new App Store on the web. Visit and you can purchase games and apps for Apple’s various operating systems.

° India is now the third-largest global iPhone market.

° Apple has released iPadOS 26.1, which sees the return of the Slide Over feature.

° iOS 26.1 is here with a Liquid Glass toggle, new Apple Intelligence languages, and more.

° Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.1 that sports a Liquid Glass toggle and more.

° If you were hoping for the rumored low cost Mac laptop to arrive this year, seems you’ll be disappointed.

° Apple will not only only roll out M5 Pro and M5 Max processors next year, but also an M5 Ultra, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Apple will apparently allow users in Japan to install alternate app stores.

° Well, this is a twist: Apple is suing a law firm that sued it.

° CIRP says the iPhone 17 launch boosts the average selling price by a lot.

° Apple will reportedly pay almost $1 billion a year for a custom Gemini model to power Siri.

° Google plans to settle with Epic Games, but Apple refuses to cave.

° Apple TV productions are nominated for 13 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

° iPhone sales in China dipped 2% annually in the third quarter of 2025, but fourth quarter sales look to be “dynamic.”

° Global iPad sales grew 0.4% annually in quarter three of 2025.

° Apple has announced new renewable energy and conservation projects in Australia and New Zealand.

° Apple has made Forbes’ 2025 list of “America’s Best Employers for Veterans,” coming in 18th place.

