As noted by AppleInsider, tor the first time, Apple TV is nominated for four Grammy awards.

Today the Recording Academy released its list of nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Apple TV scored four nominations across four categories.

Three of the awards are for music featured in “F1 The Movie.” The fourth, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, includes the score for Season 2 of “Severance.” You can find the complete list of Grammy nominees here.

The 2026 Grammies will take place Sunday, Feb. 1, live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related