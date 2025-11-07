Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Recosoft Corporation, a provider of PDF-to-Office and creative workflow solutions, has launched PDF2ID Professional Suite 2026.

This latest version of Recosoft’s flagship PDF conversion software incorporates enhanced workflow automation tools for the latest Adobe Creative Cloud platform..° After acquiring Serif last year, Canva has overhauled its Affinity design suite, consolidating three creative tools into a single free app for Mac and Windows. The newly launched Affinity by Canva unifies vector, photo, and layout capabilities that were previously spread across separate Designer, Photo, and Publisher apps.

° The Omni Group shared that the next version of OmniOutliner is nearly ready as a universal app for Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple Vision Pro. Go to https://www.omnigroup.com/blog/testing-the-next-omnioutliner for more info.

° Uniqode, a QR code platform, has launched Uniqode Cards App, a mobile-first digital business card (DBC) solution that enables users to share, scan, and manage contacts on the go for efficient lead capture.

° A new Nintendo Store app is now available on the iPhone and iPad, allowing you to browse games, review your play activity across select consoles, and more.

