Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Apple Newsroom: Meet three Swift Student Challenge winners crafting immersive apps with a uniquely human touch.

° From AppleInsider: Rising manufacturing costs for next-generation 2-nanometer chips intended for the iPhone 18 could test Apple’s long-running formula of advancing performance without hiking iPhone prices year-over-year.

° From 9to5Mac: As part of an investigation into whether Apple complies with the Digital Services Act (DSA), the EU has said that it suspects the company of failing to protect its customers from scams.

° From MacRumors: Apple has updated its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. Trade-ins can be completed on Apple’s website, or at an Apple Store.

° From BGR: Sorry, GM, but Apple’s CarPlay isn’t going anywhere.

° From MacVoices Live!: In the third and final part of a conversation about MailMaven, developers Scott Morrison, Scott Little, and Beth Wall discuss the creation of Joe Kissell’s “Take Control of MailMaven,” documentation, support, and pricing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related