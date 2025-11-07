Here are some of the latest accessory and peripheral announcements:

° OtterBox is ringing in the holiday season with a festive new collection. The Symmetry Series Holiday Collection features limited-edition designs illustrated by British artist Vicky Yorke, offering a twist on traditional holiday themes. The collection includes four cheerful designs: Rows of Bows, Sugar & Spice, Happy New Cheers and Chantilly Lace, each capturing the spirit of the season with decadent detail and artistic flair.

° CUKTECH, a power bank brand from China, has announced thier first product – the CUKTECH 20, a 210W 25000mAh power bank. It’s available on Amazon Saudi Arabia and Amazon UAE.

° Aurzen has launched the Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector EAZZE D1R. Powered by Roku TV, it combines 1080P Full HD, Dolby Audio, and Smart Home integration, the EAZZE D1R offers an effortless plug-and-play home theater experience. The D1R is also compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

° eSIM.net has announced the launch of Global64, a new travel eSIM that’s described as the first to take advantage of Apple’s latest iOS 26 innovation — automatic travel SIM activation.

With iOS 26, iPhones can now detect when a user travels abroad and automatically activate a preloaded travel eSIM, switching back to the user’s domestic SIM upon return. The new Global64 eSIM is the first product globally to integrate with this feature, enabling travelers to enjoy effortless connectivity in 64 countries worldwide, according to eSIM.net CEO Gerry O’Prey.

