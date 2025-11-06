In 2021 Apple filed for a patent for laptops with “deployable feet” to help with cooling. Such a feature has yet to see the light of day, but it could be cool if it did.

Many folks use a stand with Mac laptops to adjust the computer to a variety of comfortable user angles, as well as to have circulating air to keep the devices cool. However, per Apple’s patent filing there might be no need for a third-party.

In the patent filing, Apple says that, currently, it can be cumbersome to try and move a laptop’s display for a variety of viewing angles. What’s more, the tech giant says there’s a “strong demand” for electronic devices, especially portable electronic devices, such as laptop computers, to be thin and lightweight while simultaneously including numerous features delivering high performance.

For these reasons, Apple says it’s “desirable for an electronic device to include deployable features that can both increase clearance of the base portion and also improve the efficiency of the internal volume of the base portion, while maintaining a portable and sleek form factor.

Here’s the summary of the patent filing: “An electronic device can include a base portion, a display portion rotatably mounted to the base portion, and a deployable feature. The deployable feature can be deployed from a surface of the base portion by an actuation component coupled to the deployable feature. The deployable feature can support the electronic device, increase clearance above a support surface for one or more portions of the electronic device, and/or allow additional functionality for the electronic device.”

