In a quarterly earnings report, spotted by Ookla analyst Mike Dano, Japanese telecom operator KDDI said that its Au wireless carrier now supports the Apple Watch.

This means SpaceX satellites can beam data to the three newest Apple Watch models, the Ultra 3, Series 11, and SE 3, notes PCMag. Au also updated its support page about the compatibility between the Apple Watch and SpaceX’s cellular Starlink. However, the satellite support is only available if Japanese customers buy the cellular version of the Apple Watch and sign up for Au’s Starlink Direct service. When it comes to Apple and SpaceX, the two companies are reportedly in talks to integrate Starlink satellite connectivity into future iPhones, potentially replacing the current Globalstar partnership for emergency services and expanding to provide full internet access.

This collaboration could lead to next year’s Phone 18 Pro in 2026 featuring a direct-to-cell technology that works even without traditional cellular service. SpaceX has already adapted its satellites to support the same radio spectrum used by iPhones, and the new technology is in beta testing with T-Mobile.

