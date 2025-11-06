There are a few new games available at Apple Arcade, Apple’s game streaming service.

Apple Arcade welcomes spinoffs to Maxis Studios’ iconic The Sims franchise — MySims and MySims Kingdom — two tales of creativity and discovery; along with Toca Boca Jr Classics by Toca Boca and Sago Mini, featuring a collection of Toca Boca Jr’s most-loved games that “open a vivid universe where imagination runs free.”

Pricing and availability

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related