There are a few new games available at Apple Arcade, Apple’s game streaming service.
Apple Arcade welcomes spinoffs to Maxis Studios’ iconic The Sims franchise — MySims and MySims Kingdom — two tales of creativity and discovery; along with Toca Boca Jr Classics by Toca Boca and Sago Mini, featuring a collection of Toca Boca Jr’s most-loved games that “open a vivid universe where imagination runs free.”
Pricing and availability
- Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1
- Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2
- Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.
- An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.
- Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today