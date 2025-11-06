China’s smartphone sales fell 2.7% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter three (Q3) 2025, according to data from Counterpoint’s Market Pulse Service.

The report says iPhone sales slipped 2% YoY. However, Counterpoint says that slowing sales of older gen iPhones was offset by especially strong performance of the iPhone 17 series, which far outperformed the iPhone 16 series over initial availability periods. The base iPhone 17 has been very popular, with storage upgraded from 128GB to 256GB while maintaining a starting price of RMB 5,999, offering consumers excellent value for money.

“Apple’s pricing strategy now adds intensified pressure on other Android brands in the premium segment, whose flagship devices are priced similarly,” Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang notes.

“With so many flagship launches happening I’m expecting a dynamic fourth quarter with intense competition to drive top-line growth for the quarter.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related