New research from Omdia has revealed that the worldwide tablet market maintained its upward momentum in quarter three (Q3) of 2025 with shipments reaching 40 million units, up 5% year-on-year and marking the seventh consecutive quarter of growth. And it was good news for Apple.

According to Omdia, Apple sold approximately 14.3 million iPads in the quarter for 35.6% market share. That compares to sales of 14 million and 37.3% market share in the third quarter of 2024. iPad sales grew 0.4% year-over-year.

Apple dominates the global tablet market. Trailing in in the top five are Samung (17.3% market share), Lenovo (9.1% market share), Huawei (8% market share), and Xiaomi (6.6% market share).

“The tablet market, which remains largely consumer-driven, has shown resilience in 2025 despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,” says Omdia Research Manager Himani Mukka. “Shipment performance has consistently outperformed expectations, recording uninterrupted growth for the past two years. Consumer demand has been driven by factors such as frequent new product launches, government subsidies, increased appetite for kids’ and gaming tablets, competitive pricing, promotional campaigns, and seasonal back-to-school buying, which varies across regions depending on academic calendars.”

