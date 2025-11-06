Apple has announced it will accept submissions for the 2026 Swift Student Challenge from Friday, February 6 through Saturday, February 28.

The challenge empowers students to join a worldwide community of developers using Swift — the same programming language used by professionals — to create the next wave of groundbreaking apps, says Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Students can prepare for the 2026 challenge with new Develop in Swift tutorials and Meet with Apple code-along sessions.

