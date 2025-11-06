A Reddit report says Apple will allow iPhone uses in Japan to choose a search engine besides Google after installing iOS 26.2 for the first time.

The company will allegedly allow users to choose from Bing, Google, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, and Ecosia. In most countries Google is the default search engine with no obvious way to change this on Apple devices.

This isn’t going to sit well with Apple or Google. Google pays Apple an estimated $20 billion annually to be the default search engine on Apple devices, including the Safari browser. In a September 2025 ruling, a U.S. federal judge allowed this arrangement to continue, provided it’s not an exclusive deal.

