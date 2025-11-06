Apple says it will disable the synchronization of Wi-Fi networks between the iPhone and the Apple Watch to circumvent European Union regulations, according to the French site Numerama.

The European Commission wanted to force Apple to share your Wi-Fi history with third parties to promote competition, which Apple refuses to do.

Apple takes issue with opening up iPhone hardware to third parties because the company sees this as a threat to the privacy of its users. The company previously said the EU’s demands created “a process that is unreasonable, costly, and stifles innovation.”

In a statement to AppleInsider in June 2025, an Apple spokesperson said that the EU’s requirements would “hand data-hungry companies sensitive information, which poses massive privacy and security risks to our EU users.”

