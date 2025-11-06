Apple has made Forbes’ 2025 list of “America’s Best Employers for Veterans,” coming in 18th place.

The list is for companies that provide veterans with offerings including career development opportunities, skills training, housing assistance and generous health benefits.

Last year, Apple ranked 36th. And that was up from its 68th ranking in 2022.

Ahead of Apple o the list are Salesforce, Google, Fidelity Investments, Delta Air Lines, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, ABC Technologies, Charles Schwab, Bank of America, Northrop Grumman, Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation, Adtalem Global Education, HP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, JPMorganChase, Experian Information Services, and Southwest Airlines.

Methodology

To compile the sixth-annual ranking of America’s Best Employers For Veterans, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 17,000 veterans (those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, the Reserves or the National Guard) working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in the United States. Respondents were asked how likely they would be to recommend their current employer, their previous employer (within the past two years), and companies they knew within their industry orthrough friends or family who worked there. Current employees were also asked to evaluate their employers based on criteria ranging from work atmosphere and salary to health benefits, career development opportunities and programs tailored to veterans.

The surveys were collected and combined with data from the past three years of Forbes-Statista surveys, with a heavier weight placed on the more recent data and on the responses from current employees. After all data points were analyzed and put into a scoring system, the 150 companies with the highest scores made our list of America’s Best Employers For Veterans 2025.

