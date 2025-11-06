Apple has posted the first developer beta of macOS Tahoe 26.2.

Registered developers can download the beta via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

Apple released the first developer betas of iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, watchOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2 earlier this week.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related