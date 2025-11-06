Apple Original Films has acquired the rights to “The Flick,” a thriller about an air traffic controller who has to guide a passenger to safety after disaster strikes midair, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on an unpublished short story by writer Matt Hickey, it follows a controller named Sonny Braden, who is already at his breaking point when he picks up a distress call from the cockpit of a plane whose pilot is unconscious. With storms closing in, dwindling fuel, and a panicked, pregnant passenger at the controls, Braden must talk her through an impossible landing while fighting his own exhaustion, guilt, and unraveling personal life.

The project is described as “a white-knuckle thriller about control, connection, and survival in the thin air between order and chaos, where every second counts.”

