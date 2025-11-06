Apple has debuted a new page on the Apple Developer website offering a visual gallery of how developers are adopting Liquid Glass in their apps.

Liquid Glass refers to a new software design language in Apple’s operating systems that is translucent and behaves like glass in the real world. Its color is informed by surrounding content and intelligently adapts between light and dark environments.

Apple says the new developer page lets you “explore a new visual gallery to find how teams of all sizes are taking advantage of the new design and Liquid Glass to create natural, responsive experiences across Apple platforms.”

