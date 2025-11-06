Apple has announced plans to expand renewable energy capacity in Australia, beginning with a solar project now under construction in Lancaster, Victoria.

Before 2030, Apple’s growing portfolio of renewable energy projects in Australia will purportedly generate over 1 million megawatt-hours of clean electricity annually on behalf of its users.

As part of the company’s Apple 2030 goal to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade, Apple is bringing more renewable energy online to address the use of its products. In the next five years, Apple plans to match all of the energy customers use to charge and power their Apple products with 100% clean electricity, said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. The new renewable energy projects in Australia will drive progress toward that goal.

“By 2030, we want our users to know that all the energy it takes to charge their iPhone or power their Mac is matched with clean electricity,” said Jackson. “We’re proud to do our part to support Australia’s transition to a cleaner grid and drive positive impacts for communities and nature — all while moving closer to our ambitious goal to be carbon neutral across our entire footprint.”

Through a long-term agreement with European Energy, Apple helped enable the 80MW solar project that’s currently being built in Lancaster, Victoria. The project is expected to begin generating power sometime next year.

Apple aims to grow its commitment to Australian renewable energy with multiple projects in the coming years, contributing over 1 million megawatt-hours of new clean electricity annually to Australia’s National Electricity Market before 2030 and helping advance the country’s transition to cleaner sources of energy.

Today, Apple also announced a new investment in New Zealand as part of its innovative Restore Fund initiative. Through one of the initiative’s funds, Apple and its partner Climate Asset Management have invested in a project to protect and restore 8,600 hectares of forestland across four sites in the Central North Island and one in the South Island.

The project — which is managed in accordance to Forest Stewardship Council standards — aims to improve biodiversity, increase carbon sequestration and generate financial return through the sustainable management of working redwood forests alongside the conservation of 3,000 hectares of native forestland.

Apple also shared an update on its Restore Fund project in Queensland, Australia, which is transforming 1,700 hectares of degraded sugarcane farmland into a macadamia orchard with over 800,000 trees. Located south of Bundaberg and stretching for 8 kilometres, the once heavily farmed zone will see native species re-introduced and regeneratively managed to improve soil quality, increase water efficiency, boost biodiversity and sequester carbon, according to Jackson.

The project is also establishing a 100-hectare restoration area in partnership with Indigenous conservation organisation W.Y.L.D., which works to reconnect youth with the landscape. The area will serve as a biodiversity corridor linking two bordering national parks.

Launched in 2021, the Restore Fund is designed to help scale investment in high-quality, nature-based carbon removal projects around the world. Apple and Climate Asset Management are pooling investments in two distinct types of projects: regenerative land management projects that aim to generate income from sustainable farming and forestry practices — including the projects in Australia and New Zealand; and ecosystem conservation and restoration projects that generate high-quality carbon credits.

Jackson said the Restore Fund supports Apple’s goal to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by 2030. To reach this target, Apple is working to reduce its global emissions by 75% compared to 2015, and has so far surpassed 60%, Jackson said. In order to balance the remaining emissions, Apple is using credits from high-quality carbon removal projects, prioritising nature-based solutions due to their multiple benefits.

