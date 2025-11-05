Apple TV has revealed a first look and premiere date for the long-awaited second season of “The Last Thing He Told Me,” starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner.

She’s joined by returning stars Angourie Rice, David Morse and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and new additions Judy Greer and Rita Wilson. Based on the forthcoming sequel to Laura Dave’s acclaimed No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel and Reese’s Book Club pick, the eight-episode second season will debut globally on Friday, February 20, 2026 on Apple TV.

In season two of “The Last Thing He Told Me,” when Owen (Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them.

The second season also welcomes new and returning cast Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt and Luke Kirby.

Ahead of the hit drama’s second season premiere, audiences can dive deeper into the story with Dave’s moving sequel, “The First Time I Saw Him,” available January 6, 2026. Read or listen on Apple Books before watching Hannah Hall’s (Garner) pulse-pounding journey unfold on screen.

The first season of “The Last Thing He Told Me” is now streaming on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

