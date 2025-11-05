Well, this is a twist: Apple is suing attorneys. The company and Amazon are seeking US$2 million in legal fees from plaintiffs’ law firm Hagens Berman after a federal judge dismissed a consumer lawsuit against the technology companies and rebuked the lawyers, this is a twist: Apple is suing attorneys. The company and Amazon are seeking US$2 million in legal fees from plaintiffs’ law firm Hagens Berman after a federal judge dismissed a consumer lawsuit against the technology companies and rebuked the lawyers who filed it, reports Reuters.

In a court filing on Monday, the two companies asked U.S. District Judge Kymberly Evanson in Seattle to award them fees for legal work that they said was necessitated by the law firm’s “lack of candor” during the litigation. Apple is looking for US$540,000 in damages and Amazon wants $1.4 million. The tech giants are asking for more than they sought in a court filing in May involving a related case.

At that time Apple and Amazon asked for a combined $223,000 in sanctions against the prominent class action law firm, accusing it of dragging out litigation over the price of iPhones and iPads after the initial plaintiff in the case sought to drop out. And in April U.S. District Judge Kymberly Evanson in Seattle said the companies could ask to recover legal fees from Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro for failing to immediately disclose that its client wanted out of the case.

