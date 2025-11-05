Last week Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) released its analysis of iPhone model sales in the September 2025 quarter.

The next day Apple announced quarterly results that exceeded everyone’s expectations, driven by improved iPhone sales and gross margins. To understand what drives that, CIRP has looked at one of the best metrics we have to understand iPhone sales, US-WARP – the weighted average retail price of new iPhones sold in the quarter in the US. This provides great insight into Apple’s performance in its most important business segment.

Note that Apple stopped releasing Average Selling Price (ASP) for iPhones in 2018. However, CIRP had calculated the Weighted Average Retail Price of iPhones sold in the US (US-WARP) for more than five years at that time. The numbers moved similarly, though ASP was a global number and US-WARP is US only and does not take into account wholesale discounts that Apple may offer to different retailers.

Apple recently introduced the new iPhone 17 models, including updates for the base, Pro, and Pro Max models, and the new iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus in the line up. The September 2025 quarter reflects two or so weeks of those sales, and ten weeks of the previous iPhone 16 models. US-WARP is driven by model mix – the percentage of unit sales for each phone – the price of each model, and storage upgrades, which increase purchase prices by $100 or more.

The new iPhone 17 models included a notable price increase over the iPhone 16 lineup. According to CIRP, the Pro moved from $999 to $1,099. Storage changes also impact US-WARP. The base storage for the iPhone 17 Pro was increased, presumably helping justify the price increase, and standard iPhone 17 base storage was increased, with no accompanying price increase.

In the September 2025 quarter, US-WARP was $1,090, the highest level seen since CIRP started its survey of Apple customers. This is an increase from $985 in the June 2025 quarter and up from $1,018 in the September 2024 quarter

