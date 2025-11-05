As hinted by the first beta of iOS 26.2, Apple will allow users in Japan to install alternative app stores on their devices when it’s released.

According to a post shared on X by @Tzzlala, iPhones running the beta in Japan are able to install alternative app stores like AltStore PAL and Epic Games, and download apps from them.

In July Japan’s antitrust watchdog announced guidelines under a new law to regulate monopolistic practices in the smartphone app market, mainly targeting U.S. tech giants Apple and Google, reports Japan Today.

The core of the guidelines issued by the Japan Fair Trade Commission is a ban on discriminatory treatment of app stores not operated by the two companies, the article adds. If more app stores compete and lower the commissions they charge developers, app prices for users could also fall, analysts told Japan Today.

Currently, Apple only lets iPhone and iPad users based in the European Union to install apps using alternative app marketplaces in addition to the App Store. The ability was introduced in iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 18 in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act, and Apple does not currently allow it in any regions outside the EU.

