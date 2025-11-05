Apple’s “F1” is nominated for four 2025 Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which honor composers, songwriters and music supervisors around the world for their contributions over the previous year in music for film, TV, video games and more.

Other Apple TV productions are also nominated. Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked: For Good” tops the field with six noms, edging “Sinners” with five and “F1” and “The Ballad of Wallis Island” with four each. See the full list here. Winners will claim their prizes during the 16th annual HMMA ceremony on November 19 at The Avalon in Hollywood.

“F1” — which is now streaming on Apple TV — has two entries in the Song: Feature Film category:

° “Drive” from F1. Written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin and John Mayer. Performed by Ed Sheeran.

° “Lose My Mind” from F1. Written by Don Toliver, Doja Cat, Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder and Grant Boutin. Performed by Don Toliver, Doja Cat.

Hans Zimmerman “F1” score is nominated for best Score-Feature Film. And the film’s soundtrack is nominated for best Soundtrack Album.

Other Apple TV productions nominated for an HMMA are:

SONG – ANIMATED FILM

“Best Time Ever” from SNOOPY PRESENTS: A SUMMER MUSICAL. Written by Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner and Jeff Morrow. Performed by cast.

SONG – ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE (FILM)

Aiyanna-Lee – “Highest 2 Lowest” from HIGHEST 2 LOWEST

BONO – “Sunday Bloody Sunday” from BONO: STORIES OF SURRENDER

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY – SPECIAL PROGRAM

BONO: STORIES OF SURRENDER – Andrew Dominik (director)

SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Antonio Sánchez – THE STUDIO

Theodore Shapiro – SEVERANCE

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

CHIEF OF WAR – Hans Zimmer, James Everingham AND Kaumakaiwa Kanakaʻole

MUSIC SUPERVISION – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

George Drakoulias – SEVERANCE

SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

APPLE: 6 OUR OF 5 STARS – SILO: Music – Neil Ormandy, Linkoln, Allen Stone

