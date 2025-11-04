Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: The original Apple Home architecture will officially lose support in February 2026, giving users additional time to prepare for the change and inevitable discontinuation.

° From The MacObserver: Apple officially ends Intel Mac support with macOS 27, marking Rosetta’s retirement and completing the full transition to Apple Silicon.

° From MacRumors: Support for Apple Pay’s Express Mode has been added to Edinburgh city’s tap-on, tap-off tram network and Lothian bus services in Scotland, enabling passengers to pay for travel without unlocking their iPhone or Apple Watch.° The Telegraph: London’s Metropolitan Police has accused Apple of failing to stop stolen iPhones from being traded in as the two sides clash over an epidemic of phone thefts.

° From NBC Bay Area: A Hayward (California) woman was arrested after dozens of Apple products that were suspected of being purchased fraudulently were allegedly found in her residence, according to authorities.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel discusses Apple’s climb to the $4 trillion valuation, its ongoing dominance, and the company’s resilience under Tim Cook.

