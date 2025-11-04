Apple has launched a new Apple Pay promotion, offering users a $25 discount on a purchase of $150 or more from Columbia.

If you spend at least $150 on the Columbia website from now until November 16 and use ‌Apple Pay‌ when checking out, you can get $25 off your purchase. And you don’t’ need a promo code.

Products from the Amaze Puff Collection and the ROC collection are excluded from the offer. However, it’s valid on other items from the Columbia website.

The discount isn’t available at Columbia retail stores or outlet stores and can’t be combined with other offers.

