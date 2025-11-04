The Mimms Museum of Technology and Art (Mimms Museum), a nonprofit metro Atlanta attraction that’s home to one of the world’s largest collections of digital-era artifacts and rotating art exhibits, has announced the opening of sponsorship and donor opportunities for its exhibit, iNSPIRE: Fifty Years of Innovation from Apple.

Making its debut in spring 2026, the interactive exhibit will span more than 20,000 square feet and feature more than 2,000 Apple artifacts, including early prototypes, iconic devices, original Apple-1 computers and more.

“Apple’s impact on our world goes far beyond devices,” said Elaine Pelaia, director of museum operations. “The company has revolutionized the way we work, create, communicate and think – shaping not just the tools we use but the way we engage with information, each other and our own ideas. With iNSPIRE, we have the chance to tell Apple’s story in a way that has never been done before, and we invite the community to be part of something that will spark imagination and innovation for generations to come.”

Mimms Museum is inviting individuals, corporations and philanthropic organizations to help support this exhibit. Support levels are available from US$1,000 to $25,000+.

In addition to hands-on displays of early computers and devices, the new exhibit will feature immersive, creative installations inspired by Apple’s most memorable campaigns and spotlight the visionaries who helped shape the brand’s legacy, according to Pelaia. Rare collector’s items, unique documents and behind-the-scenes stories of Apple’s groundbreaking products will also be on display, he adds.

Those interested in making a donation or sponsoring a portion of the new exhibit should visit MimmsMuseum.org/Apple-Innovation-Exhibit.

