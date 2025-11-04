Apple has updated the logo for its Apple One service. For example, its icon is split into six slices.

Each slice includes the color that Apple uses for one of the services included in ‌Apple One‌ Premium. Apple One is a subscription that bundles a number of premium services provided by Apple into tiered packages.

The three tiers offered are Individual, Family, and Premier, with all three providing access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage (50 GB for Individual, 200 GB for Family, and 2TB for Premier).

The Premier tier also includes Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. Both family and premier packages allow family sharing for up to six accounts.Additional iCloud storage can be purchased on top of an Apple One subscription.

When I last checked, Apple hadn’t added the new logo to the Apple One page itself. However, the image was found on the updated Apple TV page.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related