Apple Card purchases made in the Hertz app or through Hertz.com are now eligible for 3% Daily Cash back.

Daily Cash1 is the cash earned by using Apple Card. When you make a purchase with Apple Card, a percentage of the amount spent is returned as Daily Cash. You can find your Daily Cash in the Wallet app.

There’s no limit to how much Daily Cash you can receive, and you choose where it goes. Save it by opening a Savings account and automatically depositing your Daily Cash into the account, where it will grow with interest.2 Or send it to Apple Cash3 so you can spend it or send it to people you know.

Shop using Apple Card with Apple Pay at any of the following merchants to receive 3% Daily Cash back.4

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related