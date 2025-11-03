Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.1 that sports a Liquid Glass toggle and more.

You can download the update on eligible Macs by using the Software Update section of System Settings. Here are Apple’s release notes about the update:

This update includes the following features and enhancements:– Liquid Glass setting gives you the option to choose between the default clear look or a new tinted look which increases opacity of the material in apps and notifications on the Lock Screen

– Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay

– Improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions

– Communication Safety and Web content filters to limit adult websites are enabled by default for existing child accounts for ages 13-17 (Age varies by country or region)

