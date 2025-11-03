iOS 26.1 is here with a Liquid Glass toggle, new Apple Intelligence languages, and more.

The update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Here are Apple’s release notes for iOS 26.1

This update includes the following features and enhancements:

– Liquid Glass setting gives you the option to choose between the default clear look or a new tinted look which increases opacity of the material in apps and notifications on the Lock Screen

– Live Translation with AirPods support for Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean and Italian

– Apple Music MiniPlayer swipe gesture to go to the next or previous track- Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay

– Gain control is available for external USB microphones when recording with local capture- Local capture files can be saved to a specific location

– Manual workout logging is available directly from the Fitness app

– New Camera setting to turn on or off Lock Screen swipe to open Camera

– Improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions

– Communication Safety and Web content filters to limit adult websites are enabled by default for existing child accounts for ages 13-17 (Age varies by country or region)

