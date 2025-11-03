India’s smartphone market grew 5% year-over-year (YoY) by volume and 18% YoY by value in quarter three (Q3) 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

This makes the country’s highest-ever quarterly value, driven by strong festive sell-in and sustained premium demand. The premium segment (>INR 30,000) recorded the fastest YoY growth in shipment terms at 29% YoY, driven by robust demand for Apple and Samsung flagships, according to Counterpoint.

The research group says Apple entered the top five by volume in Q3 2025, with India emerging as the third-largest iPhone market.

“Apple entered the top five brands by volume for the first time in Q3, making India the third-largest iPhone market globally,” says Counterpoint Research Analyst Shubham Singh. “Through its aspirational brand image, rising affordability via financing options, and an expanding retail footprint, Apple has successfully leveraged the growing premiumization trend in the market. The iPhone 16 was the highest-shipped device in India for the second consecutive quarter. There is also a rising demand from smaller cities, while the growing share of Pro models continues to push up ASPs [average selling prices].”

