As noted by MacRumors, Apple has updated three more of its apps for iOS 26, iPadOS 26.

Liquid Glass icons have been introduced for GarageBand (all platforms), Photomator (iOS and iPadOS), and Pixelmator Pro (macOS). GarageBand for iPhone and iPad has an overhauled icon featuring a realistic-looking guitar instead of the silhouetted neon guitar icon that Apple previously used. Apple uses this same icon for the Mac, but curiously as MacRumors points out, the GarageBand for Mac app hasn’t been updated yet.

Liquid Glass refers to a new software design language in Apple’s operating systems that is translucent and behaves like glass in the real world. Its color is informed by surrounding content and intelligently adapts between light and dark environments.

Apple says that it’s born out of a close collaboration between the design and engineering teams and “uses real-time rendering and dynamically reacts to movement with specular highlights.”

