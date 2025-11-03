On Apple’s YouTube Channel the company has shared a video about the rebranding of “Apple TV+” to simply “Apple TV.”

The rebrand offers a “vibrant” new identity and logo. Oscar winner Finneas Baird O’Connell created the music playing as the colorful logo appears.

“This is just the beginning,” reads the caption of the video.

