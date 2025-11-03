Apple has released watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, vision OS 26.1, and HomePod 26.1. All provide “performance and stability improvements,” as well as bug fixes.

watchOS 26.1

watchOS 26.1 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least a 50% battery charge, and it needs to be placed on a charger. The update introduces a new Black Unity watch face.

tvOS 26.1

tvOS 26.1 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to the new version of tvOS automatically. According to Apple’s release notes, the update adds support for synchronizing Dolby Atmos playback to speakers over AirPlay or Bluetooth.

visionOS 26.1

To install visionOS 26.1 on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

HomePod 26.1

Your HomePod and HomePod mini should automatically update. If not:

Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.

On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap the house icon in the upper-left corner.

Tap Software Update.

Tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

