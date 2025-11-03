Apple is inviting everyone across the UK to express their creativity on iPad in honor of Your Tree on Battersea, a new Christmas tree drawing competition.

Hosted by British comedian and personality Munya Chawawa, this marks the first time the British public is invited to design a Christmas tree on iPad and submit their creation for the opportunity to have it projected onto Battersea Power Station’s river-facing chimneys and wash towers. The winning public entries will be projected alongside commissioned designs contributed from established artists and notable figures, such as Sir Stephen Fry and David Shrigley OBE.

“Using the power and versatility of our most capable iPad lineup yet, we’re excited to bring Christmas cheer to Battersea Power Station and inspire festive creativity across the nation,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “It’s inspiring to see such remarkable talent across multiple mediums — all brought together alongside Munya Chawawa. We can’t wait to experience these creations next to the incredible contributions from the public.”

The competition opens today and submissions will be accepted until 23 November at midnight. The Christmas trees that will be projected onto Battersea Power Station will include 24 winning public submissions. On December 4 at 5 p.m., Apple will publicly unveil the winning submissions and artist contributions on Battersea Power Station’s chimneys and wash towers.

From November 6-22, all 39 Apple Store locations across the UK will host special 30-minute Today at Apple sessions dedicated to helping the public create and submit their Christmas tree designs. The sessions will run until 22 December, so that the public can get creative on iPad and Apple Pencil throughout the festive season.

Submissions can also be completed from home. Here’s how to do it in three steps:

