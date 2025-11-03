Apple has debuted a new App Store on the web. Visit and you can purchase games and apps for Apple’s various operating systems.

The web store has listings for these categories: Photo & Video, Health & Fitness, Productivity, Entertainment, Action, Adventure, Puzzle, and Indie. A link at the top left side of the web store screen lets you filter ads for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

A search interface lets you look up a specific app. Clicking on “View” on any app in the store provides screenshots and information optimized for a web view.

