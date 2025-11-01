Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 27-31.

°Apple is purportedly working on a vapor chamber to improve cooling in the 2027 iPad Pro.

° Apple may integrate ads into Apple Maps starting next year.

° If vapor cooling and more power is coming to the iPad Pro, perhaps it’s time for a bigger model.

° Foxconn is expanding its workforce and production lines in India over the next six to eight months as it scales up its Apple AirPods manufacturing.

° Apple may be preparing iPad apps for Pixelmator Pro, Compressor, Motion, and MainStage, according to new App Store IDs uncovered by MacRumors.

° Apple Services are expected to hit $100 billion in annual revenue this year.

° The 20th anniversary iPhone could have an all-glass display and no physical buttons.

° Apple says the Oppo engineer who stole trade secrets gave a presentation to “hundreds” about the stolen info.

° Apple purportedly plans to bring OLED display tech to most of its iPad and Mac laptop products.

° Apple has joined the Advisory Board of The Game Awards.

° A French court has fined Apple $45 million for alleged “unfair contract conditions’ with mobile network operators.”

° Apple has convinced a U.S. judge to dismiss part of a proposed class action accusing the company of concealing sound-quality defects in its first-generation AirPods Pro.

° The M5 iPad Pro and iPadOS 26 combo is getting very close to being my laptop replacement.

° Apple TV has announced its lineup of holiday programming for the whole family.

° Apple posted quarterly revenue of $102.5 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share was $1.85, up 13% year-over-year on an adjusted basis.

° Apple CEO Tim Cook says the December quarter will be the best ever in the company’s history.

