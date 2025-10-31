Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Neybox Digital has released a new version of its Apple Watch app, which is available at at the Apple App Store. Here’s what’s new:

A completely redesigned Apple Watch experience, optimized for iOS 26

Faster, more intuitive navigation with richer visuals

You can now access the most relevant sleep metrics and weekly trends directly from your wrist.

Heart rate and sleep stage data also now available directly on your the Watch App

Improved sleep presets you can customize in seconds without having to pick up your phone.

° Hidden Level has announced DroneOps, developed in partnership with About Objects. It’s a spatial computing app for the Apple Vision Pro “that transforms live airspace data into an intuitive, immersive 3D experience.”

The solution is designed to give security teams, first responders, and event organizers enhanced situational awareness of drone and aircraft activity in real time. DroneOps is currently available for qualified commercial, government, and public safety organizations. Agencies and first responders interested in learning more or scheduling a live demo can contact Hidden Level at www.hiddenlevel.com/contact or About Objects at www.aboutobjects.com/contact

° Star Micronics a provider of point-of-sale (POS) and cloud technology solutions, has released StarIO.Online, a fully managed cloud printing service designed for independent software vendors (ISVs) and technology providers.

StarIO.Online is purportedly offers the same integration process as CloudPRNT with minimal code and simple API calls, but eliminates the need for ISVs to host or manage their own printing server. Star oversees the servers, monitoring, and uptime, allowing ISVs to focus on application development and customer delivery.

° WEMADE and its flagship blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY, has launched the fantasy MMORPG Legend of YMIR. Combining an epic saga based on Norse mythology with blockchain technology, the Web3 version marks the beginning of the game’s worldwide service across PC and mobile platforms (iOS/Android).

° Adobe is expanding its suite of generative AI features across Firefly, Creative Cloud, and enterprise tools, with new updates aimed at faster workflows and integrated content creation.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related