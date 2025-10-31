In an “X” post Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple will contribute to Hurricane Melissa relief efforts.

“Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by the destruction of Hurricane Melissa,” he wrote. “Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground.”

According to CBS News, people across the northern Caribbean are beginning to dig out from the destruction of Hurricane Melissa, as deaths from the catastrophic storm climbed to at least 28 across Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, with Haiti reporting most of those fatalities. On Thursday, Melissa was moving away from the Bahamas and had turned toward Bermuda, where weather conditions were expected to “rapidly deteriorate” later in the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.

