Global smartphone revenues grew 5% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter three (Q3) 2025, reaching $112 billion, the highest level for a third quarter, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

All top five brands posted revenue growth, with vivo emerging as the fastest growing, at 12% YoY. Apple led the market in terms of revenue with a 43% share at 6% YoY growth.

Samsung’s revenue rose 9% YoY, driven by strong Galaxy S and foldable series sales, while its average selling price (ASP) grew 2.9% YoY to $304, reflecting a higher premium mix, according to Counterpoint. OPPO witnessed the fastest ASP growth among the top five brands, rising 3.4% YoY to $254, driven by stronger performance in higher price tiers.

