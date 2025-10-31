Here are some of the latest accessory and peripheral announcements:

° ADATA has announced the SR800 Magnetic Power Bank SSD, which it says is the world’s first to combine external storage with a power bank.

Through a groove design on its power bank’s back, the power bank and external SSD are combined to meet diverse usage scenarios. This innovation not only solves the limitation of a single port on mobile devices “but will also enhance convenience and change the way content creators’ film, enabling them to truly travel light and focus on capturing every brilliant moment,” according to the folks at ADATA.

° OtterBox has rolled out the new iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) and iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) covered with Defender Series Pro and Symmetry Series Folio. These cases are engineered to deliver “trusted protection, enhanced functionality and sleek design for Apple’s latest iPad Pro models.”

° Vuephoria has launched the Vuephoria vFrame, a digital frame that combines photos with HD motion video. It’s available now in two models, the Wall vFrame ($399) for wall displays and the Desk vFrame ($299) for tabletop use. Each features a 10.1-inch HD IPS touch screen, unlimited wireless video uploads through a free iOS or Android app, and the Selfie Toast feature for instant video tributes from, or to, loved ones.

° Just in time for the spookiest season of the year, CASEKOO has unveiled the Titanium Glitter Magic Stand Pro Case for the new iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro. This limited-edition case is “finished in a festive Cosmic Orange and embellished with dazzling crystals.”

