Fresh off her record-breaking rookie year in the WNBA, Paige Bueckers will be making the leap to the big screen, reports Deadline.

She’s attached to star in the sports pic “Jess & Pearl” for Apple Original Films. It’s based on an original idea by Zahir McGhee.

“The White Lotus” producer David Bernad will produce through his Middle Child Pictures banner, alongside Wasserman’s Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Tommy Alter. Bueckers will executive produce.

Bueckers is an American professional basketball player for the Dallas Wings of the Women’s National Basketball Association. She played college basketball for the UConn Huskies, where she led her team to four Big East Tournament wins, four Final Four appearances, and a National Championship title.

Here’s how “Jess & Pearl” is described: “Set in the world of women’s basketball, the film follows two basketball phenoms who forge an extraordinary bond as teammates until fame, competition and the ruthless business of college athletics threaten to turn their friendship into an epic rivalry.”

