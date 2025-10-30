Twelve South has introduced the US$49.99 Curve Mini, a fold-flat tablet stand made to go anywhere.

It lifts your iPad or other tablet up to six inches for better posture and viewing comfort. According to the folks at Twelve South, precision hinges and silicone padding keep your device steady and scratch-free.

The Curve Mini is crafted from lightweight aluminum. It’s designed to operate smoothly any angle and stay stable thanks to its anti-slip base

