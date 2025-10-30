Apple CEO Tim Cook tells Reuters that a “more personalized” Siri is on track and the company is “making good progress.”

He recently told CNBC‘s Steve Kovach that the update will arrive next year. It’s likely to debut in March along with iOS 26.4.

On March 7 Apple announced that it was delaying the anticipated Siri update with more specialized features until 2026. In a statement to Daring Fireball, Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy had this to say: “Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we’ve made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We’ve also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

There have been several lawsuits regarding the delay with most saying Apple over-promised and under-delivered a more personalized Siri with AI features.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related