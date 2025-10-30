Some AirPods Pro 3 owners have been experiencing a problem with a static-like sound when Active Noise Cancellation is on but no media is playing, according to complaints on the MacRumors forums.

Those who are affected describe the noise as static, an audible hiss, white noise, rain, and an ocean-like sound similar to holding a seashell up to the ear. There have been reports of users hearing the static sound in ANC, Adaptive, and Transparency modes.

“It’s not clear if the static that people are hearing is related to hardware or software, but if it is a software issue, Apple could address it in future firmware updates,” MacRumors says. “The only option for eliminating the static entirely appears to be turning ANC and Transparency off, which can be done in the Settings app when wearing the AirPods.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related