SellYourMac.com (SYM), a reCommerce and IT asset transition service company “committed to reusing, repurposing, and recycling used Apple products,” has launched SellYourMac Canada, now available at www.sellyourmac.ca.

Canadian customers can securely sell their used Apple devices for top value while contributing to sustainability and responsible e-waste management, according to Jon Murphy, General Manager, ITAD Other World Computing (OWC).

Products purchased by SYM include Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, Cinema Display, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV. SYM no longer purchases pre-Intel-based Apple computers. However, Murphy says SYM will responsibly recycle these devices with the help of its r2 and e-Stewards certified (zero-landfill) recycling partners.

