Jamf, which specializes in managing and securing Apple at work, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Francisco Partners (“FP”) for FP to acquire all the outstanding shares of Jamf.

FP is a global investment firm focused exclusively on technology and technology-enabled businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, FP will purchase all the outstanding shares of Jamf common stock for $13.05 per share in an all-cash transaction, valued at approximately $2.2 billion.

The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 50% over Jamf’s volume weighted average closing share price for the 90 days prior to September 11, 2025.

