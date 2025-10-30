Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter that ended September 27, 2025.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $102.5 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share was $1.85, up 13% year-over-year on an adjusted basis.

The iPhone accounted for 47.8% of the quarterly revenue, Services 28.1%, Wearables/Home/Accessories products 8.8%, the Mac 8.5%, and the iPad 6.8%.

Quarterly iPhone revenue was up 6.1% year-over-year, while Mac revenue was up 12.7% and Services revenue was up 15.1%. iPad revenue was flat, while Wearables revenue was down 0.3%.

“Today, Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record of $102.5 billion, including a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record for Services,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. “In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season.”

“Our September quarter results capped off a record fiscal year, with revenue reaching $416 billion, as well as double-digit EPS growth,” added Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh. “And thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on November 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2025.

