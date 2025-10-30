The series “Long Island Compromise” is no longer in development at Apple TV, sources told Variety.

The series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner‘s novel is expected to be shopped around for a new home. “Long Island Compromise” hadn’t yet received a series order from Apple, and it’s not unusual for projects to fall out of development, Variety notes. Apple TV declined to comment.

“Long Island Compromise” is a novel about a wealthy businessman, Carl Fletcher, who is kidnapped in 1980, and the lasting trauma that affects his family decades later. The plot follows his three grown children—the anxious lawyer Nathan, the struggling screenwriter Beamer, and the detached Jenny—as they grapple with the unexamined trauma from the kidnapping, financial troubles, and their family’s crumbling fortune. The story culminates in an investigation into the original kidnapping and the uncovering of family secrets, which finally allows them to confront their past.

